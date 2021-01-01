Farnborough Cage 27" Table Lamp
Description
Keep any space - from your dorm room to the living room - lit up in modern style with this product. This table lamp can easily be paired with any existing decor, adding the perfect glow whether you add it to your side table or use it to light the entryway.Features:Product Type: StandardBase Color: BronzeBase Material: MetalBase Material Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 2EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 150Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 150Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: RockerSwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: YesBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: No ThemeShade Included: YesShade Color: BeigeShade Material: LinenShade Material Details: Shade Shape: DrumFabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSeason: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 110Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoCE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: TAA Compliant: NoISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescETL Listed: NoISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: NoDry, Damp, or Wet Location Listed - USA: Dry ListedDry, Damp, or Wet Location Listed - CAN: Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoCSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: NoGreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: I