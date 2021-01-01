Features a whole wood construction with a special handmade craft technology and distressed white finish, this 5-light farmhouse chandelier surely brings you a antique visual experience. Based on the traditional lighting from the French palace, the chandelier appearance is modified in detail to cater the contemporary aesthetics without losing its unique characteristics. Including candlestick bases with 5 E12 lights (bulbs not included), it can satisfy your lighting requirements while bringing you a beautiful and soft enjoyment. Oaks Decor Farmhouse wood chandelier 5-Light Anqitue White Farmhouse Chandelier | FC4004