Farmhouse Wood Abstract Decorative Wall Mirror Cream - Olivia & May

Accessorize your living space with these rustic wooden accent pieces. This set of stunning home Decors features rectangular-shaped wooden wall panels with geometrical pattern designs, and highlights distressed gray, white, and gray finishes. These wall decorations suit farmhouse and rustic spaces that crave for stylish home design. Hang these amazing pieces anywhere you want and bring a relaxing and feel-good atmosphere to your home. Suitable for indoor use only. These wall panels come as a set of 2. This item comes shipped in one carton.