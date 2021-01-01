Set of 2 Farmhouse Style Floral Metal Serving Trays with Wood Handles Blue - Olivia & May

Add Farmhouse charm to your kitchen or dining area with this set of 2 metal serving trays featuring blue relief floral patterns, distressed black exteriors, and carved wood handles. Each metal tray is coated with white glaze along the interior edges and royal blue over the center with French Country and Farmhouse-style floral designs. The exterior of each rectangular tray is finished in black paint with decorative distressing and rust accents, along with carved wood handles for both easy carrying and an added textural design element. These nesting trays make great stylish serving trays for brunch or as stand-alone pieces of Farmhouse accent decor.