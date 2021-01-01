Farmhouse Dry Erase Board

With our Farmhouse Collection of modular message boards, you can create a stylish, personalized communications center for your home, office, kitchen or craft room. Our magnetic dry erase board features a pretty wooden frame for true rustic charm and a large writing surface that resists ghosting. Use it for notes, reminders, scheduling and menu planning, or as an inspiration board for motivational images, artwork and messages. Included magnets are exceptionally strong, and provided hardware makes hanging easy.