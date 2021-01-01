From savonnerie
Farmhouse Chandelier for Dining Room, 4-Light Wood Chandelier for Foyer, Kitchen Island, Weathered White Wood & Rustic Metal Finish, 14” W x 26” H
[Wood Chandelier]: This farmhouse chandelier is made of solid wood and metal. The four sides of the chandelier are like four pieces of the puzzle. There are four metal candlestick lamp bases, creating a retro-chic atmosphere. The metal hooks connect the light body to the central column, make this distressed chandelier sturdy and durable. It is widely used in the dining room, Kitchen Island, foyer, bedroom, stairway, hallway, stairwell, and entryway. [Easy to install]: The installation of this entryway chandelier is easy and can bring a lot of fun. Assembling the frame with 10 pieces of the wood puzzle, and screwed it. Put the light base into the frame and connect the light body with 4 hooks, then attach the chain to the canopy. You will finish the assembling quickly. It can be mounted on flat, sloped, slanted, or vaulted ceilings. [Dimensions & Adjustable]: The square chandelier: 14” L * 14” W * 26” H, canopy: 5” D * 1” H. There's also a 59” adjustable chain to meet your desired height of hanging. [Dimmable & Bulbs Requirements]: The white chandelier is dimmable when compatible with dimmable bulbs (Not Included) and a dimmer switch (Not Included). It requires 4 pieces of E12 bulbs, each with a maximum of 40W, and could work with LED and CFL. [UL Listed]: UL listed for indoor dry location., Weight: 8.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Savonnerie