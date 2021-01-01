Ecolution Farmhouse Cast Aluminum Speckle Coated 10 Quart Stockpot Casserole Dish with Ergonomic Wood Look Handles, Dishwasher Safe, Glass Lid, Durable Non-Stick, Spice,Ecolution

INCLUDES: 10-Quart large stockpot casserole with steam vented glass lid HIGH STANDARDS: Extra thick forged aluminum construction for superior durability and cooking performance, always anti-abrasion and scratch resistant. LARGE SIZE: The expansive 10 quart capacity is great for cooking for a large group of people or meal prepping, allowing you to make a hefty pot of food without overflowing. FAST CLEAN UP: The superior healthy nonstick interior technology releases foods effortlessly and the stockpot and lid are both dishwasher safe for easy and fast clean-up between uses. WIDE RANGE OF POSSIBILITIES: Designed to be capable of preparing a variety of soups, sauces, single pot meals, pasta, stock, potatoes, boiled vegetable or seafood, and much more., Manufacturer: Epoca International