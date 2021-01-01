From skl home
SKL Home Farmhouse Bee 100% Cotton 2-Pack White Hand Towel
Now buzzing. Bring a farmhouse feel to your home with this 2-piece hand towel set. Each towel is made of soft, textured terry and features an embroidered bumble bee. Use these towels in the bath or kitchen or give them as a housewarming or hostess gift. Shop coordinating towels to complete the look. SKL Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. brings personality, fun and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains, to towels, curtains and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern, or classic and cozy, SKL Home provides a look to compliment almost any decor. Combining 40, years' experience, global design inspiration and premium fabrications, SKL Home continues to lead the way in home accessories. Color: White.