Farewell Cream Concealer - Linon by Delilah for Women - 0.13 oz Concealer

Farewell Cream Concealer provides perfect, undetectable coverage wherever you need it. Hyaluronic Filling Spheres help to fill fine lines and wrinkles making the skin visibly smoother Farewell is created to target imperfections, dark spots, discolorations and signs of fatigue on your eyes and face and is enriched with moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients Apply this concealer directly from the stick to the blemish or imperfection and blend with a clean finger - for applying under the eyes, use the delilah Concealer Blending Brush delilah's principles: all items are paraben free, dermatologically or ophthalmologically tested, & delilah aims to minimize their impact on the environment through their responsible sourcing delilah is proud to be certified by PETA as a cruelty free brand, no animal testing is conducted or commissioned for any delilah products, nor do they sell in any markets that require animal testing