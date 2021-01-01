From mepra
Mepra Fantasia 301980N Pan-28cm, Stainless Steel, Stir Fry Pan with Eterna Coating, Bakelite Handle Kitchen Cookware, 28X28 CM Grill Stone, Black
DISHWASHER SAFE: Mepra cookware is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cookware is resistant to scratches, rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting use. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Fantasia Stone collection has a four-layer construction with durable ceramic stone coating on the inside. Featuring Eterna non-stick coating and sturdy Bakelite handle, this stir fry pan ensures faster cooking while retaining the vitamins. HIGH RESISTANCE COOKWARE: With a thick encapsulated bottom to distribute the heat evenly, this frying pan is suitable for most heat sources including electric, gas, halogen, induction, and ceramic. The scratch-resistant and non-stick surface allows gentle cooking with less fat