Family Vacation Hawaii 2021 Vintage Hawaiian Matching Group T-Shirt

Aloha Hawaii Apparel for men, women and kids featuring a quote saying Family Vacation 2021 with a 70s nostalgia throwback and retro vintage tropical Hawaiian summer sunset perfect for hula dancing, surfing ocean waves, tiki and laua partying. Wear this Casual Beach Outfit as you surf the sea, go boating, cruise ship traveling and enjoying the palm trees, hibiscus flowers and pineapple. Great for surfers and travelers as they travel the islands of Oahu, Kauai and Honolulu. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem