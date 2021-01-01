From personalized planet
Family Jewelry Personalized Mother's Marquise Birthstone Silver Tone y Name Hearts Ring
Advertisement
Celebrate family with the Personalized Marquise Birthstone Silver Tone Mother's Name Hearts Ring. This piece of jewelry has space for up to eight names and room for 10 letters in each name. Beside each name in the hearts birthstone ring, there is a setting for the family member's birthstone in Austrian crystal. The piece is made from silver tone brass, and once it is all crafted together, the mixture of silver along with the different birthstones looks elegant when you wear it. The marquise ring makes a nice gift for many occasions, whether you have it made for a mother with the names of her children or even a group of friends who want to stay connected. You can wear the Personalized Marquise Birthstone Silver Tone Family Name Hearts Ring every day to work, or save it for occasions when you really want to make the evening special.