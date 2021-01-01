From ovarian cancer awareness by jamm graphic prints co
Teal Family Fight Ovarian Cancer Awareness Heart Cheetah Tote Bag
Advertisement
In this family nobody fights alone Ovarian cancer awareness graphic heart with cheetah leopard print teal ribbon with sayings quotes on it. Cute trendy Ovarian cancer awareness products things gifts & accessories for loved ones support squad to fight. Clothing apparel for family a special relative girl lady woman female fighter to give faith hope love & strength. Uplifting keepsake for cancer patients care package for September Ovarian cancer awareness month in remembrance & in memory of her battle. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.