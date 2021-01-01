Artistic Weavers Falmouth Grain 6 ft. x 9 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Introduce a beautiful touch to your current interior design with the Artistic Weavers Falmouth Collection 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug. This tufted rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It features stain-resistant fabrics and has color fade-resistant materials. Designed with gradient accents, it has an ombre effect that seamlessly transitions from one shade to another. It comes in a brown shade, adding just the subtle touch you need to complement your home. This tufted rug has a 100% wool construction, which will deliver extra comfort and thickness. It does not emit VOC gases, making it an eco-friendly option for your living area. Color: Grain.