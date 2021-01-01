Artistic Weavers Falmouth Dark Grey 9 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Select the Artistic Weavers 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug to upgrade your home. This rectangular rug is made with a classic style, which is an excellent long-terminvestment. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features color fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it will not discolor. Designed with gray elements, it will add a grounding touch to any decor. Boasting a gradient print, it has an ombre motif that seamlessly transitions from one shade to the next. Made from 100% wool, this rectangular rug will tolerate frequent use in high foot-traffic areas. It does not off-gas VOCs, so it is a nontoxic option for your living area. Color: Dark Grey.