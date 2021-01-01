Fall Scented 16 oz. Mason Jar Soy Candle Gift Box

Each hand-poured 16 oz candle is pure soy wax with a cotton wick and rustic lid. Burn time 40 hours per candle 🍁Apple Cider Donuts is a Fall scent favorite. Fill your home with the scent of fresh-baked warm donuts with notes of cider, nutmeg, cinnamon spice, and vanilla. 🍁Pumpkin Souffle is bursting with notes of pumpkin, brown sugar, molasses, and spices that complete this irresistible bakery fragrance—our best pumpkin fragrance for soy candles. The perfect scent for Autumn! 🍁Pumpkin Spice is comforting and sweet with just the right amount of spice. This Fall favorite will remind you of autumn festivals, pumpkin carving, and Fall baking. Warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove give way to middle accords of silky buttercream and pumpkin.