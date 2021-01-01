From fall queen
Fall Gone Pumpkin Patchin' Quote Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cute Hand Drawn Graphic Autumn Quote "Pumpkin Patchin'" Perfect wear for the pumpkin patch festival. Happy fall cute letter print wear, great gift for mom grandmother aunt for Halloween, autumn, Thanksgiving or Christmas 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.