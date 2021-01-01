From east urban home
Fall Decor Flowers Park Nature Square Pillow Cover
Makeover and refresh your rooms with just a single touch! Start with these fun and decorative cushion cases. These unique designs match well with various color palettes of your sofa; couch; bed; bedding; rugs; curtains; bench; seating and all other decor accessories. Perfect for your home; office; playroom; kids room; cafe; study; studio; club; bar and others. Very durable and environmentally friendly; no dye substance harming the health of you and your family. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. A perfect gift idea for your mom; dad; sister; brother; grandma; wife; husband and all other beloved ones with many of surprising designs. They will be shocked by the superior quality of the item when they open the present. Either a gift to your family or friend; relative or boyfriend girlfriend; or to yourself; the item should be interesting and authentic. The digital images they display have the most accurate color possible; however due to differences in computer monitors; they cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement; please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. This is only the pillow cover; sold without the insert. Size: 16" x 16"