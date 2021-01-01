Find the 22" Fall Dahlia & Mum Wreath at Michaels. com. Celebrate autumn's beauty with this striking wreath. Featuring mums and dahlia's interwoven with colorful leaves and blooms, this classic "fall wreath" will brighten up any room, no matter the season. Celebrate autumn's beauty with this striking wreath. Featuring mums and dahlia's interwoven with colorful leaves and blooms, this classic "fall wreath" will brighten up any room, no matter the season. Best of all, it will never dry out or need any care and will look great, year after year. Buy one for yourself and one as a gift. Details: Red and orange 22" diameter Lifelike appearance Synthetic materials For indoor and covered outdoor use | 22" Fall Dahlia & Mum Wreath By Nearly Natural | Michaels®