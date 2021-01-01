From charlton home
Falgout Black Area Rug
Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Made in Turkey, this black and white patterned one is crafted from 100% wool, which is rich with naturally dense properties that make it water-, stain-, and fade-resistant. It features a medium 0.43'' pile height, ideal for promoting a cozy and inviting feel to your space with the added benefit of being easy to clean. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'