Justice Design Group FAL-9721-25 LumenAria 22" Wide Bowl Pendant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAL-9721-25 LumenAria 22" Wide Bowl Pendant LumenAria - The LumenAria Collection of faux alabaster fixtures provides the warmth and glow of genuine carved alabaster at a fraction of the cost.Features:Comes with an 18" square bowl shaped resin shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this fixtureUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationShade made of Faux Alabaster ResinBowl shade uses 4 stainless steel cablesDimensions:Overall Width: 22" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Width: 18"Height: 24"Depth: 22"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vWattage: 225Watts Per Bulb: 75 Dark Bronze