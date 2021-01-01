Justice Design Group FAL-9698-35 Lumenaria 75" Wide Ring 16 Light Bowl Shaped Multi Light Pendant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group FAL-9698-35 Lumenaria 75" Wide Ring 16 Light Bowl Shaped Multi Light Pendant The LumenAria Collection of faux alabaster fixtures provides the warmth and glow of genuine carved alabaster at a fraction of the cost.Features:Bulbs not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceComes with a 72" round bowl synthetic shadeMetal screen diffuser includedBowl uses 10 Stainless Steel CablesHeavy fixture requires supplemental mounting support independent of J-Box1 Year Limited WarrantyDimensions:Height: 72"Width / Diameter: 75"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Diameter: 8.5"Shade Width / Diameter: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, Incandescent, LEDBulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 16Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 1200Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Dark Bronze