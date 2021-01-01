Justice Design Group FAL-8427-30 LumenAria 6.5" Tetra 1 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group FAL-8427-30 LumenAria 6.5" Tetra 1 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce The LumenAria Collection of faux alabaster fixtures provides the warmth and glow of genuine carved alabaster without the cost.Features:Comes with 5.5" oval resin shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of faux alabaster resin1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 6.5"Height: 8"Extension: 4"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Length: 3.5"Shade Width: 6.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B13Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Brushed Nickel