Bishop Sycamore 2021 Fake Player Football Team School T-Shirt

Enjoy this Vintage design for those who passed through the hallowed halls of the totally not fake high school of Bishop Sycamore. If you were there, then wow, you must have been quite the athlete! Division one even! Fake high school Football team Relive the glory days that never were with this design for football fans, real and imaginary. Whether you lose by 58-0 or 63-0 or even 100-0, the real football were the friends you made along the way. Great for graduations, tailgates, game days, funny Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem