Fajita Seasoning, Organic, Latin American / Mexican cooking, The Spice Hut, 16 ounce

quality: no additives or fillers: usda certified organic and non-gmo verified. made with pure, fresh ground spices ingredients: unique blend of kosher sea salt, black pepper, cilantro, smoked paprika, cumin, rosemary, celery seed, and other pure organic spices packaging: durable packaging: packaged in airtight resealable package serving: large serving size: contains 16 ounces of product cooking: tex-mex cooking never tasted so good. enjoy this blend on now only your classic fajitas, but on any southwest inspired dishes you know and love.