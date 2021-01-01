Faith Over Fear - Christian Faith Higher Devotion to Christ Raglan Baseball Tee

Faith Over Fear. Theosis Christian's brand provides a stylish way for mothers, daughters, girls & all women to show due to God's Power our Faith is greater than our Fears & depict how great Jesus, the Bible, Prayer & Christianity are to you. Whether you're attending church, a mission trip, or any other Christian social event, this look makes an excellent way to show your affection for our savior! May our Savior's blessings be upon you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem