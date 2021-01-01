Faith over Fear Christian design Premium T-Shirt

Faith over Fear - Faith about fear is a Christian design about faith and fear for men and women who are successor of Jesus. Great for Christians who want to represent their faith in God and Jesus with a print. A great design to wear in the community, church services, bible studies, home circles or in everyday life. Great for representing your faith in God and Jesus. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.