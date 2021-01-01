Faith Hope Love Zebra Ribbon Carcinoid Cancer Awareness T-Shirt. Carcinoid Cancer Awareness Shirt for women, men, Christian followers, son, daughter, husband, wife, dad, mom who is fighting carcinoid cancer Wear this zebra ribbon shirt to spread awareness and believe you can tackle cancer. This Carcinoid Cancer Warrior Shirt is a great support gift for fighters & survivors. Great to wear on Carcinoid Tumor Awareness Month Or Rare Disease Day in November Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem