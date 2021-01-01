Faith Hope Love Diabetes Awareness Support Diabetes Warrior T-Shirt

Faith Hope Love Diabetes Awareness Support Diabetes Warrior Gifts/ Great present for fighters, warrior, survivor, medical doctors, nurses, mom, mama, dad, daddy, best friend, daughter, son, grandfather, grandma, wife on Diabetes Awareness Month Faith Hope Love Diabetes Support Diabetes Warrior to spread awareness and believes you can tackle diabetes. This T1D diabetes warrior Tees is a great support gifts for diabetes fighters & survivors. Great to wear on Diabetes Awareness Month in November Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem