Faith Does Not Make Things Easy It Makes It Possible Cute Tote Bag

Faith does not make things easy it makes it possible, great for a pastor, youth group and missions trip. A cool faith design for a lover of Jesus our Lord and Saviour. This design is fitting for youth group, mission trip team, bible study group and pastor appreciation. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.