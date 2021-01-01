From leucos lighting
Fairy SS Pendant by Leucos Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (0003288)
The Fairy SS Suspension from Leucos is a dramatic and elegant addition to modern dining rooms, living rooms, or commercial areas. The borosilicate glass is formed into a simple round shape that houses the light inside, which looks like a member of the Fae is twinkling inside. This effect is created by an inner metal structure that shifts and changes the light when it is viewed from different angles. The overall height of this product is adjustable, making a convenient product positioned at just the right location. Leucos Lighting was founded by Eugenio Pamio in Scorze, Italy in 1962. Leucos is well known for their perfect artistic blend of old world glass techniques meets modern engineering, which has made them a renowned leader of contemporary glass lighting designs. With a strong artistic focus and philosophy on value of design, Leucos' offerings continue to mature emphasized by collaborations with distinguished international designers. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Transparent - ETL