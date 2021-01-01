From leucos lighting
Fairy SG LED Mini Pendant Light by Leucos Lighting - Color: Polished Chrome - Finish: Polished Chrome - (0003291)
The Fairy SG LED Mini Pendant Light by Leucos Lighting offers an enchanting visual experience to inside ceilings. A remarkable contribution by Toso, Massari & Associates, its made in Italy and hangs suspended from a cylindrical metal ceiling mount via a single slim and adjustable cable, setting a single potent lamp inside a handblown ovoid shade of crystal borosilicate with a vertically ribbed center. This unique arrangement blunts direct glare while creating a memorable sparkling sensation that creates a lasting impression. Leucos Lighting was founded by Eugenio Pamio in Scorze, Italy in 1962. Leucos is well known for their perfect artistic blend of old world glass techniques meets modern engineering, which has made them a renowned leader of contemporary glass lighting designs. With a strong artistic focus and philosophy on value of design, Leucos' offerings continue to mature emphasized by collaborations with distinguished international designers. Shape: Oval. Color: Polished Chrome. Finish: Chrome