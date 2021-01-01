Fairy 8 Inch Amber Glass Globe Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier EEI-2926

Contemporary Modern Pendant LightTransparent Wire With 6W LED LightsAmber Glass GlobeChrome Plated Metal ConstructionUL Listed and ApprovedProfessional Install Recommended.Introduce whimsical flair to your living space with the Fairy 8" Amber Glass Globe Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier. A modern masterpiece, Fairy features an amber glass globe shade that hangs suspended from a sleek chrome-plated metal canopy and rod with flush wall mount. Transparent wire with 6W LED lights entangled inside the glass orb lights up your surroundings with a golden, sparkling glow. This stunryway, kitchen, or bedroom and lets your personal style shine through. Set Includes: One - Fairy 8" Amber Glass Globe Ceiling Light Pendant Chandelier