Nautica Fairwater 3-Piece Blue Striped Cotton Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
Cool and crisp, this engineered stripe was inspired by traditional fouta textiles used in many Mediterranean countries for everything from towels to bedspreads. Nautica's updated interpretation for bedding is clean, classic and comfortable in an all-cotton, heavy weight herringbone weave. The yarn-dyed stripes are a soft, medium weight blue and white with an accent of gray at the bed break. Standard shams echo the thinner stripes at the base of the bed and European shams are color blocked with grey herringbone weave and blue chambray side borders. Accent pillows mix the stripe and solid fabrics enhanced with piecing, taping and stitched details. Duvet cover features bottom button closures and matching shams feature easy gliding zipper closure. Duvet cover set is machine washable for easy care. Twin Duvet Cover Set includes: one twin duvet cover (86 in. L x 68 in. W) and one standard sham (20 in. L x 26 in. W), Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set includes: One full/queen duvet cover (92 in. L x 88 in. W) and two standard shams (20 in. L x 26 in. W), King Duvet Cover Set includes: One king duvet cover (92 in. L x 107 in. W) and two king shams (20 in. L x 36 in. W).