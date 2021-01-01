Fairlee Geometric Hand-Tufted Wool Pink Area Rug
Description
Features:Soft Velvet finishConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Tufted / CarvedMaterial: 100% WoolSoft velvet finishHand Serged and Hand finishedCotton canvas backing for durabilityMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100%WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: PinkIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Product Care -: Spot clean as needed or for best results please contact your local area rug cleaning professional.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.33Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 4.224Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 12.672Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 10.56Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 27.28Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 61.952Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 86.944Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 114Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 93Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'): 156Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'