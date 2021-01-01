Fairlaine Geometric Tan/Red Area Rug
Description
Features:Material: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 90% Polypropylene / 9% Polyester / 1% CottonConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: LatexRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"): RectanglePrimary Color: Tan/RedPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;CoastalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuuming and spot cleaning is recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: TurkeyColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: NoResponsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"): Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"): 0.25Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"): 23Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"): 90Overall Length: 90Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 10'6"