PRIMO INTERNATIONAL Fairhaven Ivory 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

For those who are looking for a special touch missing on the space, the Fairhaven rug is the perfect option to add a modern twist to your room. It is a fusion of modernity and traditional patterns that are just perfect for every space, with a nice color scheme, it just complements every room decor. It's a great rug to add a modern contemporary flair to any room in your home. Its color scheme is a combination of neutral colors, so rest assured, Fairhaven is sure to blend nicely with any existing home decor. Color: Ivory.