From burberry
Burberry Fairhall Check Panels Hoodie
Advertisement
Signature plaid panels at the shoulders and sleeves elevates the classic hoodie. Attached hood Long sleeves Front pouch pocket Ribbed trim Slip-on styling Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1856 by 21-year-old Thomas Burberry, the brand set out with a mission to stylishly protect against British weatherand Burberry's iconic trench coat was born. In the 1920s, its renowned check pattern was introduced as the coat's lining. The heritage brand now offers handbags, beauty and kids ready-to-wear, and under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci, the brand continues to evolve and create timelessly classic pieces. Advanced Designer - Burberry > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: White. Size: XL.