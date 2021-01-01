From house of troy
Fairfax Pharmacy Floor Lamp by House Of Troy - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (F100-AB)
Advertisement
The Fairfax Pharmacy Floor Lamp from House of Troy features a unique design with a transitional aesthetic intended to suit a variety of office, bedroom, and living room decors. One may adjust the height of this product and rotate the head to ensure the light from the high-quality, energy-efficient LED is pointed in the optimal direction. Its durable metal construction ensures that this product will illuminate one's reading or workspace for many years to come. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Shape: Triangular. Color: Brass. Finish: Antique Brass