Fahham 1 - Drawer Nightstand in Natural
Description
Feature:Material: MDFColor: YellowSize: 11.8x12.6x17.7 inPackage Size: 21.06x14.63x4.21 inWeight: 14.11 lb Package Content:1 x Bedside TableFeatures:Slim bedside table, easy to fit into small spaceRounded corner design, to prevent bumps and injuriesClear storage, spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etcMade of durable and durable plates, the load is more secureEasy to assemble and easy to disassemble.Color: NaturalFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: MDFFrame Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: MDFTop Manufactured Wood Type: MDFDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Roller GlidesDovetail Joints: NoDoors Included: NoShelving Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Open Shelf/Base: YesAdjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoHandle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Main Wood Joinery Method: Cam BoltKiln-Dried Wood: YesBuilt-in Outlets: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 11.8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 12.6