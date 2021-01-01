From red barrel studio
Fagerlund 2 - Drawer End Table
This side table with two drawers and an opening shelf to enlarge your storage space, meet your different requirements of a variety of daily-used things, Like coffee cups, magazine, remote control and so on. So it also serves as a sofa table perfectly. Made of E1-compliant MDF material and solid pine wood legs construction. You don’t have to worry about the formaldehyde emissions based on our good quality. The tabletop finished by UV painting which is different from the other products, it can avoid key scratching and also waterproofed for convenient cleaning. All parts and accessories come with one carton, a simple structure, and a clear instruction guide you finish assemble quickly.