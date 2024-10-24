From hearth & hand with magnolia
24" x 24" Faded Stripe Oversized Throw Pillow Yellow - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Add a splash of stylish stripes and an inviting look to your seating ensemble with the Faded Stripe Throw Pillow from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Crafted with a breathable cotton exterior and soft fill, this decorative throw pillow is designed to provide year-round seating comfort. This cotton throw pillow sports a textured exterior adorned with faded stripes in a contrasting hue, giving an instant pop of dimension to any indoor setting. Pair it with other embroidered and solid colored pillows for a coordinated and cohesive look, or mix and match with bright designs for additional flair. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. We're committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Size: 24x24. Color: Yellow.