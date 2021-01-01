From kirkland's
Faded Blue Geometric Area Rug, 8x10
Step into your new space with this Faded Blue Geometric Area Rug. Dynamic and cool, you'll love the fun triangular geometric pattern in gorgeous shades of blue. Rug measures 8 ft. in length x 10 ft. in height Crafted of 100% polypropylene Power-loomed Geometric pattern Hues of blue Soil and stain resistant Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.