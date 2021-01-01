From crislu

Crislu Faceted Princess-Cut Stud Earrings, 1.5 ct. t.w.

$65.00
In stock
Buy at bloomingdale's

Description

Crislu Faceted Princess-Cut Stud Earrings, 1.5 ct. t.w-Jewelry & Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com