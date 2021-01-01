Ashley Black FaceBlaster Fascia Prep Tool

The FasciaBlaster is a skincare technique developed by Ashley Black that uses a multitude of tools to massage the fascia the thin layer of connective tissue that surrounds your muscles. The FaceBlaster is a prepping tool, designed for use on the face or smaller, delicate areas of the body to prep the myro-fascial tissue. Using 3 dainty claws, it temporarily increases blood circulation before you begin your full FasciaBlaster massage. How To Use. Use light + brisk strokes until tissue is pink/warm Use on bare skin with oilContent + Care. ImportedSize. Length: 4.5"