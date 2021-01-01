PEAK 10 SKIN FACE FITNESS Helix Firming Serum

This hydrating serum from PEAK 10 SKIN contains hyaluronic acid, aloe, and other extracts that provide hydration to help minimize the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is an ingredient that holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water and helps skin with needed moisture. The lightweight texture of this quick-absorbing serum makes it easy to apply under your morning and evening moisturizers. SKIN FACE FITNESS Helix Firming Serum is for all skin types and anyone seeking hydrated skin. How do I use it: Apply one to two pumps, then gently massage into the entire face and neck. For best results, follow with a moisturizer like HYDRO XTREME Moisturizing Cream (not included). From PEAK 10 SKIN. Includes: