Artemide Facce Wall / Ceiling Prism Raised 80CRI LED Facce 10-1/4" Tall Raised Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Anthracite Grey / 3000K /

Artemide Facce Wall / Ceiling Prism Raised 80CRI LED Facce 10-1/4" Tall Raised Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesDesigned by Sung Jang & Martin ThalerFixture shape can be easily rotated or replaced for customizationConstructed from steel and aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Made in CanadaCUL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 8-1/2"Extension: 3-9/16"Product Weight: 2.4 lbsBackplate Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 153Wattage: 7 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Anthracite Grey / 3000K / 80CRI