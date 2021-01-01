Mac Duggal Fabulouss - 67148F Beaded Neckline and Waist A-line Gown

Show up in this Mac Duggal Fabulouss 67148 that has the perfect amount of glitz and glamour. This dress is simply breathtakingly beautiful truly a masterpiece! It has crystal beads accents on the neckline and around the waist. It uses a sheer mesh on the bodice and sleeves that is paired with details sequins. The skirt is beautiful in every angle and this is styled with love. Get noticed in this radiant gown from Mac Duggal Fabulouss. Style: macd_67148 Collection: Mac Duggal Fabulouss Details: Embellished Beaded thin band Long sleeves Long A-line gown Fitted bodice Sheer bodice Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.