From mac duggal
Mac Duggal Fabulouss - 66803F Off-Shoulder Mermaid Dress With Train
Dress to the nines in this glam piece by Mac Duggal Fabulouss 66803. Features an off the shoulder neckline with a figure-flattering bodice. The skirt has a defined mermaid silhouette and runs at full length hem to a train finish. Dare to express yourself in this brazen look from Mac Duggal. Style: macd_66803 Collection: Mac Duggal Fabulouss Details: Off-shoulder sleeves Fitted bodice Stretch taffeta Mermaid skirt Train Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..