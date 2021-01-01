From casainc

CASAINC Set of 2 Fabrice French dining chair Contemporary/Modern Polyester Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Clear | HM-W21225389

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This chair is novel in design, combining classic style with modern cabin style. Emanate enhances decor and pairs admirably with office desks and other writing and reading areas as a comfortable seat. This side chair is decorated with polyester fiber and wooden the frame is equipped with delicate carvings. This chair can provide a high-quality experience and is a good choice for restaurant furniture. CASAINC Set of 2 Fabrice French dining chair Contemporary/Modern Polyester Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Clear | HM-W21225389

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com